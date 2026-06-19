Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 187,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.84% of Capital One Financial worth $1,295,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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