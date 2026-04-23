Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,628 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after buying an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $183,024,000 after buying an additional 283,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $135,125,000 after buying an additional 208,039 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $655.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.68. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $452.88 and a fifty-two week high of $655.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here