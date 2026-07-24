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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,935 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $691.96 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $719.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.76. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Some commentary remains constructive on the market’s earnings backdrop, with articles noting that earnings growth is still broadening and that large-cap technology fundamentals remain a key driver for index performance.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focus on QQQ’s long-term track record and comparisons with other funds, but they are more informational than market-moving for the ETF itself. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market writers are also debating whether the market is overvalued and whether equity rotation is accelerating, which may add to volatility in growth-heavy ETFs like QQQ.
  • Negative Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs and U.S. equities moved lower during the session, and live market coverage pointed to the Dow falling as investors sold stocks ahead of key earnings reports, a backdrop that can weigh on QQQ. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet and Tesla sold off on earnings news are particularly relevant because both are major components of QQQ, raising concern that heavyweight tech earnings could drag the ETF lower. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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