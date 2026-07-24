Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of Aristides Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $691.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.68 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $719.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some commentary remains constructive on the market’s earnings backdrop, with articles noting that earnings growth is still broadening and that large-cap technology fundamentals remain a key driver for index performance.

Some commentary remains constructive on the market’s earnings backdrop, with articles noting that earnings growth is still broadening and that large-cap technology fundamentals remain a key driver for index performance. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focus on QQQ’s long-term track record and comparisons with other funds, but they are more informational than market-moving for the ETF itself. Article Title

Several pieces focus on QQQ’s long-term track record and comparisons with other funds, but they are more informational than market-moving for the ETF itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market writers are also debating whether the market is overvalued and whether equity rotation is accelerating, which may add to volatility in growth-heavy ETFs like QQQ.

Analysts and market writers are also debating whether the market is overvalued and whether equity rotation is accelerating, which may add to volatility in growth-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Negative Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs and U.S. equities moved lower during the session, and live market coverage pointed to the Dow falling as investors sold stocks ahead of key earnings reports, a backdrop that can weigh on QQQ. Article Title

Broad-market ETFs and U.S. equities moved lower during the session, and live market coverage pointed to the Dow falling as investors sold stocks ahead of key earnings reports, a backdrop that can weigh on QQQ. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet and Tesla sold off on earnings news are particularly relevant because both are major components of QQQ, raising concern that heavyweight tech earnings could drag the ETF lower. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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