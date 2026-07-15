Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 16,671 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Sigma Planning Corp's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $60,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $719.71 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $720.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.59. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $551.56 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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