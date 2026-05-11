Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,227 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $131,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,102 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $183,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,909 shares during the period. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% during the 4th quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $135,125,000 after purchasing an additional 208,039 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $710.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $486.20 and a 12 month high of $711.23. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $615.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here