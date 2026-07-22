Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. NU accounts for about 1.0% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,306,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NU by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,350,701 shares of the company's stock worth $2,031,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NU by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,478,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,464,569,000 after purchasing an additional 239,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,792,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NU by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,602,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,824 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here