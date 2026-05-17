Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 3.3% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,744. This represents a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $7,317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,092.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 459,838 shares of company stock worth $62,185,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here