Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Investment House LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $401.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $190.03 and a 1-year high of $421.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here