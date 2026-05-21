Investment House LLC Sells 136,194 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 136,194 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

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Intel Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $597.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume.

Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool.

Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips.

Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips. Neutral Sentiment: Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term.

New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the chip rally may be getting crowded and vulnerable to pullbacks if AI enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of high-flying semiconductor names.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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