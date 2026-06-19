Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,452 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. McDonald's comprises 1.6% of Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after acquiring an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,997,789,000 after purchasing an additional 959,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,474,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,895,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,438,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

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More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.85 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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