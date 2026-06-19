Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,634 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 3.6% of Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Report on SHOP

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here