Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,002 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Triumph Financial accounts for about 5.0% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 1.49% of Triumph Financial worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,494 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Triumph Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Triumph Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Triumph Financial Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:TFIN opened at $80.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TFIN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 22,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,096.04. This represents a 44.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

Further Reading

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