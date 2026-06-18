Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,187 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 0.5% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $37,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,583,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:HWM opened at $283.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $285.63. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here