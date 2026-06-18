Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 20,684 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,578 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $327.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $326.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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