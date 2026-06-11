Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Acquires 12,591 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 356.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.1% of Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the pullback is overdone, pointing to Broadcom’s strong fundamentals: revenue growth of about 48%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143%, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings. Bullish pieces say the stock looks attractive on cash flow and long-term AI demand. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the pullback is overdone, pointing to Broadcom’s strong fundamentals: revenue growth of about 48%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143%, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings. Bullish pieces say the stock looks attractive on cash flow and long-term AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom also gained support from a major AI infrastructure tie-up with Apollo Global Management and Blackstone, which are backing a $35 billion capacity expansion for Anthropic using Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear. That reinforces the company’s role in the AI buildout. Article Title

Broadcom also gained support from a major AI infrastructure tie-up with Apollo Global Management and Blackstone, which are backing a $35 billion capacity expansion for Anthropic using Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear. That reinforces the company’s role in the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive on the stock over the long term, citing expected EPS growth of more than 50% over the next five years and multiple recent upgrades/price-target increases. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive on the stock over the long term, citing expected EPS growth of more than 50% over the next five years and multiple recent upgrades/price-target increases. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage highlights a “buy the dip” case after the post-earnings reset, with investors watching whether AI demand and margins stay strong enough to justify the premium valuation. Article Title

Other coverage highlights a “buy the dip” case after the post-earnings reset, with investors watching whether AI demand and margins stay strong enough to justify the premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: The main headwind is that Broadcom’s stock has been hit by a broader chip rotation/correction, with semiconductor names sold off as investors take profits from the AI trade. Broadcom has been singled out as one of the biggest laggards in that move. Article Title

The main headwind is that Broadcom’s stock has been hit by a broader chip rotation/correction, with semiconductor names sold off as investors take profits from the AI trade. Broadcom has been singled out as one of the biggest laggards in that move. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried that Broadcom’s premium valuation leaves little room for error after its strong quarter, especially as guidance for AI revenue was viewed as less aggressive than hoped. Article Title

Investors are also worried that Broadcom’s premium valuation leaves little room for error after its strong quarter, especially as guidance for AI revenue was viewed as less aggressive than hoped. Negative Sentiment: New commentary from Broadcom’s CEO that the company will focus only on chips, not a broader AI platform strategy, appears to have unnerved some AI-focused investors and added to the selloff. Article Title

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $372.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.80 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.36 and a 200-day moving average of $362.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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