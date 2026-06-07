Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Has $2.30 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 892.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 274 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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