Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Has $6.56 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after acquiring an additional 466,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,773,153,000 after acquiring an additional 349,369 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 759,584 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $6,705,708,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $491.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.81 and a 200 day moving average of $525.11. The company has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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