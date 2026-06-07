Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.7% of Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $422.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.24 and a 200 day moving average of $501.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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