Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,853 shares during the quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Bank of America were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 566.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America announced a new cross-border real-time payments solution that will let corporate and institutional clients send and receive funds instantly via SWIFT or CashPro, a potentially meaningful growth driver for its global payments franchise. Bank of America to Launch Cross-Border Real-Time Payments, Expanding Global Payment Choice
- Positive Sentiment: Merrill, Bank of America’s wealth management unit, earned strong recognition across three 2026 Barron’s lists, reinforcing the quality of its advisory business and brand strength in wealth management. Merrill Advisors and Teams Earn Recognition Across Three 2026 Barron's Lists
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted bullish views on BAC, including references to broad analyst optimism and BAC being viewed as a low-cost stock with upside potential, which can help support investor confidence. Here’s Why Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is Among the Best Low Cost Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and other major U.S. banks are moving ahead with a shared tokenized deposit network, a strategic industry initiative that is important long term but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Big Banks Launch Tokenized Deposit Network to Fight Off Stablecoin Threat
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America also disclosed a 2.84% voting interest in QIAGEN, but the filing appears to be a routine ownership update rather than a major strategic shift for BAC. Bank of America Reports 2.84% Voting Interest in QIAGEN
- Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented that something “not that great” may be happening at Bank of America, a bearish soundbite that could weigh on sentiment even though it was not tied to a specific fundamental warning. Jim Cramer on Bank of America: “There’s Something That’s Not That Great Happening There”
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC
Bank of America Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.
Insider Transactions at Bank of America
In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bank of America Profile
(Free Report
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Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
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