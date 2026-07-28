Invitation Home $INVH Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,904 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Invitation Home worth $36,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 21.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,171 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invitation Home from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Home

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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