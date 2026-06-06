Invst LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Salesforce by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 140,736 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,430,000. Finally, PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce announced a landmark partnership with FIFA for the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women’s World Cup, which could showcase its AI-driven Agentforce 360 platform to a massive global audience and potentially drive future enterprise demand. Article Title

Salesforce announced a landmark partnership with FIFA for the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women’s World Cup, which could showcase its AI-driven Agentforce 360 platform to a massive global audience and potentially drive future enterprise demand. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and a $290 price target on Salesforce, while modeling earnings above consensus for FY2027, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s profit growth. Article Title

KeyCorp kept an rating and a price target on Salesforce, while modeling earnings above consensus for FY2027, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights Salesforce’s strong momentum, helped by its AI strategy, Agentforce rollout, recurring revenue base, and expanding free cash flow, which may keep long-term investors interested. Article Title

Recent commentary highlights Salesforce’s strong momentum, helped by its AI strategy, Agentforce rollout, recurring revenue base, and expanding free cash flow, which may keep long-term investors interested. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce’s presentation at the Evercore Global TMT Conference and valuation-focused coverage suggest investors are still reassessing how much of the AI and Agentforce optimism is already priced in. Article Title

Salesforce’s presentation at the Evercore Global TMT Conference and valuation-focused coverage suggest investors are still reassessing how much of the AI and Agentforce optimism is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: Bridgewater Associates reportedly sold Salesforce, which can pressure sentiment in the near term, although the article argues that institutional selling may create a better entry point for patient investors. Article Title

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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