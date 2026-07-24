IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,366 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of IonQ worth $52,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of IonQ by 96.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 125,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IonQ by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the company's stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $5,488,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

More IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

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IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $34.12 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 3.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,692.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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