Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,945,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,863,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,632,290 shares of the company's stock worth $86,936,000 after buying an additional 506,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,126,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Raymond sold 2,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,564.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,892,742.61. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 3.32. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.49 million. IonQ had a net margin of 67.09% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 336.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on IonQ from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

Trending Headlines about IonQ

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IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc. develops quantum computers and related technology based on trapped-ion qubits. The company's systems use individual ions held in electromagnetic fields to perform quantum computations, and its work includes improving computing performance, reliability and scalability. IonQ provides access to its quantum systems through cloud platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum, and offers software and services to help customers develop and run quantum applications. Its technology is intended for research and potential applications in areas such as chemistry, materials science, optimization and machine learning.

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