IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Shares Sold by Acme LLC

Acme LLC reduced its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. IonQ accounts for about 1.7% of Acme LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Acme LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after buying an additional 5,420,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $199,753,000. Marex Group plc boosted its stake in IonQ by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IonQ by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock worth $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,195,818 shares of the company's stock worth $143,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

IonQ Trading Down 8.1%

NYSE IONQ opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.69 and a beta of 3.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Report on IonQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,353.30. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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