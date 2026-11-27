State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA - Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695,003 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 27,261,533 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.69% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $321,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company's stock.

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Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.98 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing personalized cell therapies for cancer. Its approach uses tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), immune cells collected from a patient's tumor, which are expanded in a laboratory and returned to the patient. The company's lead product, Amtagvi (lifileucel), is a TIL therapy approved in the United States for certain adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma previously treated with specified therapies.

Further Reading

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