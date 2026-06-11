IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.36% of IPG Photonics worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $3,435,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 79,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $321,277,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,772,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.2%

IPG Photonics stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $58,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,928.78. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,165 shares of company stock worth $1,431,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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