IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 320.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,405 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,505 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 12,827 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,724,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 188,707 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,791.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,618 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 146,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.71.

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IQVIA Trading Down 0.9%

IQVIA stock opened at $204.33 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. IQVIA's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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