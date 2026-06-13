IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,525 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of IQVIA worth $56,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,429,426,000 after purchasing an additional 159,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $856,468,000 after purchasing an additional 528,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $683,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC set a $210.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $181.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.01 and a twelve month high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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