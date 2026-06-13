IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 340,977 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,429,426,000 after purchasing an additional 159,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $982,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $856,468,000 after purchasing an additional 528,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $683,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $210.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $224.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IQV opened at $181.10 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.01 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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