IREN Limited $IREN Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in IREN were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IREN. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of IREN to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IREN in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on IREN to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 target price on IREN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on IREN

IREN Price Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 4.27. IREN Limited has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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