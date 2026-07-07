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IREN Limited $IREN Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rockefeller Capital Management sharply reduced its IREN position in Q4, selling 35,400 shares and cutting its stake by 79.1% to 9,362 shares worth about $354,000.
  • Institutional ownership remains meaningful, with hedge funds and other investors holding 41.08% of IREN’s stock, while several smaller funds added new positions during the quarter.
  • Analyst sentiment is still broadly positive: IREN has a Moderate Buy consensus, with 14 Buy ratings and an average price target of $82.36, even as the stock recently traded at $40.97 and posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings report.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in IREN were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IREN. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of IREN to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IREN in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on IREN to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 target price on IREN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on IREN

IREN Price Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 4.27. IREN Limited has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

About IREN

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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