Irenic Capital Management LP Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. Clearwater Analytics makes up about 0.4% of Irenic Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Irenic Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 19,858 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $472,620.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 388,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,492.80. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 180,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,654.15. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 809,511 shares of company stock valued at $19,601,350 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clearwater Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clearwater Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Clearwater Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here