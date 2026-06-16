Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM is Silver Heights Capital Management Inc's Largest Position

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251,133 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications makes up about 36.2% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc owned approximately 5.00% of Iridium Communications worth $91,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,157,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,533,000 after buying an additional 677,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 310,797 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 237,456 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396,642 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 224,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $7,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 3,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $117,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,684. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $219.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "sell" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.00.

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Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

Further Reading

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