Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 370.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,568,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after buying an additional 322,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,292,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $685,374,000 after buying an additional 102,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after buying an additional 776,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,566,093 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $466,382,000 after buying an additional 358,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $128.33 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Iron Mountain's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.22%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,250.75. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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