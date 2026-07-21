Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 122,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Iron Mountain worth $464,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,250.75. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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