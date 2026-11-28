Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,601 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 325,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,240,342,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $409,843,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 29,674.0% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,193,560 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $385,129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $202,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $693,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,040,609.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,067,471.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,067,471.28. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 136,422 shares of company stock worth $15,116,038 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IRM opened at $104.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 79.98% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.9930 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain's previous quarterly dividend of $0.8640. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 259.48%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is an information management and storage company that helps organizations store, protect, manage and access physical and digital information. Its services include records storage and management, secure information destruction, digital document services and data center solutions. Founded in 1951, the company began as an underground records storage business and has expanded into digital and data center services. It serves customers across a broad range of industries and operates in numerous countries around the world.

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