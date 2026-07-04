Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,780 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 41.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:IRM opened at $117.13 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.33.

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Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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