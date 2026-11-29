Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 279,807 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Iron Mountain worth $282,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5,238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 141.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 233,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 136,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $147.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Greg McIntosh sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,552.64. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William Meaney sold 38,474 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $4,389,113.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,113.92. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 136,422 shares of company stock worth $15,116,038 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 79.98% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.9930 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain's previous quarterly dividend of $0.8640. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 226.14%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is an information management and storage company that helps organizations store, protect, manage and access physical and digital information. Its services include records storage and management, secure information destruction, digital document services and data center solutions. Founded in 1951, the company began as an underground records storage business and has expanded into digital and data center services. It serves customers across a broad range of industries and operates in numerous countries around the world.

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