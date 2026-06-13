Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $16.45 Million Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,549 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 18,746 shares during the quarter. Labcorp accounts for 1.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Labcorp worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Labcorp alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 price target on Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LH

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,291,053. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $262.65 and its 200-day moving average is $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Labcorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Labcorp wasn't on the list.

While Labcorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here