Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

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Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $284.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $356.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $302.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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