Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $971,000 Investment in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company's stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company's stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 120,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Science Applications International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Science Applications International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIC opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Science Applications International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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