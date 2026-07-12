Isthmus Partners LLC Has $19.95 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.17. 6,533,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,110. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $237.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $619.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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