Isthmus Partners LLC Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,055 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 52,507 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

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