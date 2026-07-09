Isthmus Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 24,918 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of iRadimed worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iRadimed by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRadimed by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,811 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iRadimed by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRadimed by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iRadimed by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $462,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,212,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,700,500. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

iRadimed Price Performance

Shares of iRadimed stock opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98. iRadimed Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $107.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. iRadimed had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 27.36%.The firm had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. iRadimed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. iRadimed's dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRMD

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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