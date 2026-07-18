Itron, Inc. $ITRI Position Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Itron worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $63,990,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $34,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $47,068,000 after purchasing an additional 369,617 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1,552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 282,587 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Itron by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 232,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $26,914.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,455,167. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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