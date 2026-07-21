Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Itron worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $137,659,000 after acquiring an additional 265,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Itron by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,990,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Itron by 42.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 180,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,083,010.93. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,455,167. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Down 1.9%

Itron stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Itron's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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