ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,224 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,797,165 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,526,421,000 after acquiring an additional 258,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after buying an additional 620,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,710 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $441,880,000 after buying an additional 175,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,929 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 217,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ITT by 55,929.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ITT Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.29 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.14 and a 200 day moving average of $194.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.42.

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About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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