ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,071 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in ITT were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,654 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $194.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.88. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.29 and a 12 month high of $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ITT's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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