IVY Lane Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Coupang comprises 2.3% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the company's stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,641,775 shares of the company's stock worth $468,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth $411,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 target price on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Coupang from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.20 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.02.

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About Coupang

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea's leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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