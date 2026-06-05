IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $11,828,000. Tesla makes up approximately 6.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $418.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 383.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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